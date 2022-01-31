REBusinessOnline

Quadrant, FCP to Develop 120,286 SF Office Building in Dallas Design District

The office building at 1333 Oak Lawn Ave. in Dallas is slated for a fall 2023 completion.

DALLAS — A partnership between Texas-based Quadrant Investment Properties and Maryland-based FCP will develop a 120,286-square-foot office building at 1333 Oak Lawn Ave. in the Dallas Design District. The development will feature a five-story parking garage and amenities such as a fitness center, basketball court, community lounge, two terraces and a ground-floor restaurant. Completion is slated for the third quarter of 2023. Transwestern will market the building for lease.

