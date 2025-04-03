QuadReal Property Group Provides $49.5M Loan for Refinancing of Brooklyn Apartment Building

NEW YORK CITY — QuadReal Property Group has provided a $49.5 million loan for the refinancing of Arris Grand, a 113-unit apartment building in the Clinton Hill area of Brooklyn. The nine-story building was completed in 2024 includes three retail suites totaling 7,127 square feet. Units come in studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans, and 34 units are reserved as affordable housing. Amenities include a rooftop terrace with grilling and dining stations, fitness center, media and gaming lounges, coworking and study spaces and a pet spa. Alan Blank, Zach Kraft and Gideon Gil from Cushman & Wakefield arranged the fixed-rate loan on behalf of the borrower, Haussmann Development.