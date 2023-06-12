Monday, June 12, 2023
AcquisitionsHospitalityNew YorkNortheast

Quadrum Global Acquires 147-Room Hotel in Brooklyn’s Williamsburg Area

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Quadrum Global, the parent company of boutique hospitality brand Arlo Hotels, has acquired a 147-room property in Brooklyn’s Williamsburg area that was formerly operated as The Williamsburg Hotel. Upon rebranding, the hotel will be the fourth in New York City to operate under the Arlo brand. The eight-story hotel includes eight suites, a 10,000-square-foot rooftop pool and lounge and additional onsite food-and-beverage options. The opening of the rebranded hotel is slated for September.

