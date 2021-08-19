REBusinessOnline

Quaker Lane Capital, Alcion Ventures Buy 63,000 SF Office, Retail Building in Boston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Massachusetts, Northeast, Office, Retail

BOSTON — A partnership between investment firm Quaker Lane Capital and Boston-based private equity group Alcion Ventures has purchased a 63,000-square-foot boutique office and retail building located at 110 Canal St. within Boston’s North Station submarket. The building features exposed brick walls, lofty ceilings and open floor plates. CBRE has been tapped to market the property to creative office users.

