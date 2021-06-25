Quaker Lane, Turnbridge to Develop 160,000 SF Flex Building in Metro Boston

MALDEN, MASS. — A partnership between regional developer Quaker Lane Capital and Turnbridge Equities will develop a 160,000-square-foot building that can support traditional office or life sciences users in Malden, a northern suburb of Boston. Global architecture firm Gensler is designing the nine-story facility, which will be located within an Opportunity Zone. Construction is expected to begin in the first half of 2022 and to be complete some time in 2023.