Quaker Lane, Turnbridge to Develop 160,000 SF Flex Building in Metro Boston
MALDEN, MASS. — A partnership between regional developer Quaker Lane Capital and Turnbridge Equities will develop a 160,000-square-foot building that can support traditional office or life sciences users in Malden, a northern suburb of Boston. Global architecture firm Gensler is designing the nine-story facility, which will be located within an Opportunity Zone. Construction is expected to begin in the first half of 2022 and to be complete some time in 2023.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.