REBusinessOnline

Quaker Lane, Turnbridge to Develop 160,000 SF Flex Building in Metro Boston

Posted on by in Development, Healthcare, Massachusetts, Northeast, Office

MALDEN, MASS. — A partnership between regional developer Quaker Lane Capital and Turnbridge Equities will develop a 160,000-square-foot building that can support traditional office or life sciences users in Malden, a northern suburb of Boston. Global architecture firm Gensler is designing the nine-story facility, which will be located within an Opportunity Zone. Construction is expected to begin in the first half of 2022 and to be complete some time in 2023.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jun
29
Webinar: Impact Investing: ESG/C-PACE/Brownfield Remediation
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews