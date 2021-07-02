Qualcomm Signs 95,579 SF Office Lease Extension in Bridgewater, New Jersey
BRIDGEWATER, N.J. —Qualcomm has signed a 95,579-square-foot office lease extension at Somerset Corporate Center V in Bridgewater, located in the central part of the Garden State. The San Diego-based tech giant has been a tenant at the five-building, 1.2 million-square-foot campus since 2007. New York City-based SJP Properties owns Somerset Corporate Center. The campus includes a 170,000-square-foot athletic facility, a 31,000-square-foot coworking space, a 150-room AC Hotel by Marriott and multiple food and beverage options.
