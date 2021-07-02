Qualcomm Signs 95,579 SF Office Lease Extension in Bridgewater, New Jersey

In addition to Qualcomm, Somerset Corporate Center in Bridgewater, New Jersey, is home to major tenants such as Oracle and Merrill Lynch.

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. —Qualcomm has signed a 95,579-square-foot office lease extension at Somerset Corporate Center V in Bridgewater, located in the central part of the Garden State. The San Diego-based tech giant has been a tenant at the five-building, 1.2 million-square-foot campus since 2007. New York City-based SJP Properties owns Somerset Corporate Center. The campus includes a 170,000-square-foot athletic facility, a 31,000-square-foot coworking space, a 150-room AC Hotel by Marriott and multiple food and beverage options.