The deal with Quality Custom Distribution brings Taunton Trade Center to 68 percent occupancy.
Quality Custom Distribution Signs 135,000 SF Industrial Lease in Taunton, Massachusetts

by Taylor Williams

TAUNTON, MASS. — Quality Custom Distribution, a logistics company based in metro Dallas, has signed a 135,000-square-foot industrial lease in Taunton, located south of Boston and east of Providence. The space is located within Taunton Trade Center, a 584,640-square-foot development that features a clear height of 40 feet, 112 loading docks, 546 car parking spaces and 132 trailer stalls. Philip Verre and Pete Whoriskey of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord, Martignetti Cos., in the lease negotiations. Chon Kantikovit, also with Cushman & Wakefield, represented the tenant.

