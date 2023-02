Quality Honeycomb Signs 60,000 SF Industrial Lease in Arlington

ARLINGTON, TEXAS — Quality Honeycomb, a supplier of aircraft parts, has signed a 60,000-square-foot industrial lease at 624 107th St. in Arlington. According to commercialcafé.com, the single-tenant property was built on three acres in 1970. Scott Voelkel of Dickey Property Co. represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Mark Graybill of Lee & Associates represented the undisclosed landlord.