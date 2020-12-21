Quality Pacific Sells Two Multifamily Properties in Eastern Washington for $28.3M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Washington, Western

Castlerock Apartments (left) and Pacific Village (right) were sold in separate transactions for a combined total of $28.3 million.

WENATCHEE, WASH. — Quality Pacific Inc. has completed the sales of two apartment communities located in the Eastern Washington city of Wenatchee. The two assets sold for a total of $28.3 million.

Castlerock Wenatchee 139 LLC acquired the 14-building, 139-unit Castlerock Apartments for $20.1 million, or $144,604 per unit. Pacific Village-Wenatchee LLC purchased the six-building, 64-unit Pacific Village for $8.2 million, or $128,516 per unit.

Zach Howe of Marcus & Millichap’s Seattle office represented the seller and procured the buyers in the deals. Ray Allen and Seth Heikkila of Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. arranged $5.3 million in fixed-rate financing for the acquisition of Pacific Village.