Quanex Signs 16,545 SF Office Lease in Houston’s Memorial City District

Quanex plans to move in to its new space at 945 Bunker Hill Road in Houston next September.

HOUSTON — Quanex Building Products Corp. has signed a 16,545-square-foot office lease at 945 Bunker Hill Road in Houston’s Memorial City district. Brad MacDougall and Warren Alexander internally represented the landlord, MetroNational, in the lease negotiations. Andy Iversen, John Luck and Kaitlyn Duffie of Newmark represented the tenant, which plans to move into the 14-story building in September 2023.