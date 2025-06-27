Quannah Partners, LaSalle to Develop 183,301 SF Spec Industrial Building in Northwest Houston

HOUSTON — A partnership between Denver-based Quannah Partners and Chicago-based LaSalle Investment Management will develop a 183,301-square-foot speculative industrial building in northwest Houston. Known as 290 Crossroads Commerce Center, the rear-load facility will feature 32-foot clear heights, 185-foot truck court depths, 3,000 square feet of office space and an ESFR sprinkler system. Project partners include Powers Brown Architecture, Rosenberger Construction, Pape-Dawson (civil engineer), Veritex Bank (construction lender) and Colliers (leasing agent). Delivery is slated for early 2026.