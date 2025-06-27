Friday, June 27, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The new industrial project in northwest Houston known as 290 Crossroads Commerce Center will be able to accommodate tenants with requirements from 60,000 to 183,301 square feet.
DevelopmentIndustrialTexas

Quannah Partners, LaSalle to Develop 183,301 SF Spec Industrial Building in Northwest Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — A partnership between Denver-based Quannah Partners and Chicago-based LaSalle Investment Management will develop a 183,301-square-foot speculative industrial building in northwest Houston. Known as 290 Crossroads Commerce Center, the rear-load facility will feature 32-foot clear heights, 185-foot truck court depths, 3,000 square feet of office space and an ESFR sprinkler system. Project partners include Powers Brown Architecture, Rosenberger Construction, Pape-Dawson (civil engineer), Veritex Bank (construction lender) and Colliers (leasing agent). Delivery is slated for early 2026.

You may also like

Oxford Partners Negotiates Sale of 22,813 SF Industrial...

Vidorra to Open 7,878 SF Mexican Restaurant in...

Hanley Investment Group Arranges Sale-Leaseback of Restaurant Building...

Brightview Underway 332-Unit Seniors Housing Community in Paramus,...

Marcus Partners Breaks Ground on 304-Unit Multifamily Project...

Garden Communities Completes Lease-Up of 260-Unit Apartment Complex...

Pennrose, PCDC Deliver 51-Unit Affordable Seniors Housing Project...

Cincinnati Bengals, Hamilton County Reach Deal for $470M...

Plymouth Acquires 2 MSF Industrial Portfolio in Ohio...