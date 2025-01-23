Quannah Partners, VaultCap Sell 114-Unit Multifamily Property in Waxahachie, Texas

WAXAHACHIE, TEXAS — A partnership between Denver-based Quannah Partners and Dallas-based VaultCap Partners has sold The Townhomes at Bluebonnet Trails, a 114-unit multifamily property located in the southern Dallas suburb of Waxahachie. The property offers three- and four-bedroom residences with private patios/balconies as well as various outdoor amenities. Eric Stockley, Taylor Snoddy and Charles Hubbard of Northmarq arranged the sale of the property. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed.