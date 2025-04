AUSTIN, TEXAS — Quantic Wenzel has opened its new 45,000-square-foot headquarters facility in Austin. The electronics manufacturer relocated from a site about a quarter-mile away to 1835A Kramer Lane on the city’s north side. The new facility features a cleanroom, expanded engineering labs and optimized manufacturing areas to enhance production. Bo Beacham, John Barksdale, Mark Emerick and Kyle Lewis of CBRE represented Quantic Wenzel in its site selection and lease negotiations.