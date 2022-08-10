Quantum Arranges $13.1M Sale of Office Building in Warrensville Heights, Ohio

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Office, Ohio

Marcus Thomas occupies the 45,422-square-foot building.

WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, OHIO — Quantum Real Estate Advisors Inc. has arranged the $13.1 million sale of a 45,422-square-foot office building in Warrensville Heights, an eastern suburb of Cleveland. Constructed as a build-to-suit for advertising agency Marcus Thomas in 2011, the property was renovated in 2021. Daniel Waszak of Quantum represented the buyer, a Miami-based private investor. A metro Cleveland-based developer was the seller.