REBusinessOnline

Quantum Arranges $2.5M Sale of Wendy’s-Occupied Property in Salina, Kansas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Kansas, Midwest, Restaurant, Retail

The net-leased building spans 2,967 square feet.

SALINA, KAN. — Quantum Real Estate Advisors Inc. has arranged the $2.5 million sale of a single-tenant retail property net leased to Wendy’s in the central Kansas town of Salina. The 2,967-square-foot building is located at 1940 S. Ohio St. Jason Caplan of Quantum represented the Chicago-based buyer. Matthew Mousavi of SRS Real Estate represented the seller, a real estate investment and operating company based in California.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
12
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Retail 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews