Quantum Arranges $2.5M Sale of Wendy’s-Occupied Property in Salina, Kansas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Kansas, Midwest, Restaurant, Retail

The net-leased building spans 2,967 square feet.

SALINA, KAN. — Quantum Real Estate Advisors Inc. has arranged the $2.5 million sale of a single-tenant retail property net leased to Wendy’s in the central Kansas town of Salina. The 2,967-square-foot building is located at 1940 S. Ohio St. Jason Caplan of Quantum represented the Chicago-based buyer. Matthew Mousavi of SRS Real Estate represented the seller, a real estate investment and operating company based in California.