Tuesday, December 2, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The property at 3900 Lexington Road totals roughly 18,600 square feet.
AcquisitionsIndianaMidwestRetail

Quantum Arranges $2M Sale of Retail Center in Logansport, Indiana

by Kristin Harlow

LOGANSPORT, IND. — Quantum Real Estate Advisors Inc. has arranged the $2 million sale of a retail center located at 3900 Lexington Road in central Indiana’s Logansport. The roughly 18,600-square-foot property was 80 percent leased at the time of sale. Dan Waszak of Quantum represented the seller, an East Coast-based private fund. The buyer was an investment group based in Atlanta. The center offers one vacant suite totaling roughly 3,800 square feet along with an additional pad for development.

You may also like

Venture One Buys 97,073 SF Industrial Building in...

Ypsomed Buys Life Sciences Facility in Metro Raleigh,...

Federal Realty Acquires Village Pointe Shopping Center in...

SVN | J. Beard Real Estate Brokers Sale...

CBRE Negotiates $24.7M Sale of Office Building in...

Cronheim Mortgage Arranges $17.8M in Financing for Jersey...

Zelco Properties Buys 153,000 SF Shopping Center in...

Uncle Giuseppe’s Marketplace Opens 39,000 SF Store in...

SJC Ventures Breaks Ground on Whole Foods-Anchored Shopping...