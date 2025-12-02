Quantum Arranges $2M Sale of Retail Center in Logansport, Indiana

LOGANSPORT, IND. — Quantum Real Estate Advisors Inc. has arranged the $2 million sale of a retail center located at 3900 Lexington Road in central Indiana’s Logansport. The roughly 18,600-square-foot property was 80 percent leased at the time of sale. Dan Waszak of Quantum represented the seller, an East Coast-based private fund. The buyer was an investment group based in Atlanta. The center offers one vacant suite totaling roughly 3,800 square feet along with an additional pad for development.