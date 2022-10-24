REBusinessOnline

Quantum Arranges $3.5M Sale of Retail Strip Center in Lawrence, Kansas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Kansas, Midwest, Retail

Jersey Mike’s anchors the property, which is located at 4801 Bauer Farm Drive.

LAWRENCE, KAN. — Quantum Real Estate Advisors Inc. has arranged the sale of a multi-tenant retail strip center in Lawrence for $3.5 million. Jersey Mike’s, which recently signed a new 10-year lease, anchors the property, which is located at 4801 Bauer Farm Drive. Zack Hilgendorf of Quantum represented the undisclosed buyer. The property sold to a family office based in Wichita.

