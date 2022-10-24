Quantum Arranges $3.5M Sale of Retail Strip Center in Lawrence, Kansas
LAWRENCE, KAN. — Quantum Real Estate Advisors Inc. has arranged the sale of a multi-tenant retail strip center in Lawrence for $3.5 million. Jersey Mike’s, which recently signed a new 10-year lease, anchors the property, which is located at 4801 Bauer Farm Drive. Zack Hilgendorf of Quantum represented the undisclosed buyer. The property sold to a family office based in Wichita.
