Wednesday, December 6, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Design Pointe totals 78,000 square feet and was 95 percent leased at the time of sale.
AcquisitionsIllinoisMidwestRetail

Quantum Arranges $7.1M Sale of Retail Center in Naperville, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

NAPERVILLE, ILL. — Quantum Real Estate Advisors Inc. has arranged the $7.1 million sale of Design Pointe, a 78,000-square-foot retail center in the Chicago suburb of Naperville. Built in the mid-2000s, the property is located at 1320 N. Route 59. At the time of sale, the center was 95 percent leased to Studio 41, Brain Balance, Fancy Free Holidays and other tenants. Brett Berlin of Quantum represented the seller, an Illinois-based investor. The buyer was also a private investor based in Illinois.

You may also like

Connor Group Acquires 322-Unit Carmel Center Apartments in...

Coldwell Banker Commercial Realty Negotiates Sale of 60-Unit...

Greysteel Arranges Sale of 85-Acre Site in Culpepper,...

Eight Retailers Join 2.2 MSF River Landing Shops...

Northmarq Arranges $107M Sale of Alta Filament Apartments...

Capstone Real Estate Sells Former Student Housing Community...

Greysteel Arranges Sale of 16-Unit University Village Apartments...

STRIVE Negotiates Sale of 10,299 SF Restaurant Building...

Los Caminos to Open 5,680 SF Mexican Restaurant...