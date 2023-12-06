Quantum Arranges $7.1M Sale of Retail Center in Naperville, Illinois

NAPERVILLE, ILL. — Quantum Real Estate Advisors Inc. has arranged the $7.1 million sale of Design Pointe, a 78,000-square-foot retail center in the Chicago suburb of Naperville. Built in the mid-2000s, the property is located at 1320 N. Route 59. At the time of sale, the center was 95 percent leased to Studio 41, Brain Balance, Fancy Free Holidays and other tenants. Brett Berlin of Quantum represented the seller, an Illinois-based investor. The buyer was also a private investor based in Illinois.