Quantum Arranges Sale of 3,500 SF Retail Building Occupied by Sherwin-Williams in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, IND. — Quantum Real Estate Advisors Inc. has arranged the sale of a single-tenant retail building occupied by Sherwin-Williams in Fort Wayne for an undisclosed price. Constructed in 2022, the building spans 3,500 square feet. Chad Firsel and Seth Gilford of Quantum represented the seller, Chicago-based Core Acquisitions LLC. The asset sold to an out-of-state buyer.
