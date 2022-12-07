Quantum Arranges Sale of 3,500 SF Retail Building Occupied by Sherwin-Williams in Fort Wayne

The building was constructed this year.

FORT WAYNE, IND. — Quantum Real Estate Advisors Inc. has arranged the sale of a single-tenant retail building occupied by Sherwin-Williams in Fort Wayne for an undisclosed price. Constructed in 2022, the building spans 3,500 square feet. Chad Firsel and Seth Gilford of Quantum represented the seller, Chicago-based Core Acquisitions LLC. The asset sold to an out-of-state buyer.