REBusinessOnline

Quantum Arranges Sale of 3,500 SF Retail Building Occupied by Sherwin-Williams in Fort Wayne

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Indiana, Midwest, Retail

The building was constructed this year.

FORT WAYNE, IND. — Quantum Real Estate Advisors Inc. has arranged the sale of a single-tenant retail building occupied by Sherwin-Williams in Fort Wayne for an undisclosed price. Constructed in 2022, the building spans 3,500 square feet. Chad Firsel and Seth Gilford of Quantum represented the seller, Chicago-based Core Acquisitions LLC. The asset sold to an out-of-state buyer.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Dec
8
Webinar: What Will 2023 Hold for Seniors Housing Investment & Acquisition Activity?
Jan
26
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Retail 2023
Mar
7
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2023


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  