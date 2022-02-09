Quantum Arranges Sale of 89,000 SF Shopping Center in Rockford, Illinois

Ross Dress for Less and Best Buy anchor the property, which was fully leased at the time of sale.

ROCKFORD, ILL. — Quantum Real Estate Advisors Inc. has arranged the sale of Rockford Commons, an 89,000-square-foot shopping center in Rockford, for an undisclosed price. Ross Dress for Less and Best Buy anchor the property, which was fully leased at the time of sale. Chad Firsel of Quantum represented the seller, Chicago-based Core Acquisitions LLC. Daniel Waszak of Quantum represented the buyer, a Dallas-based REIT. The sale also included an outparcel for future development.