REBusinessOnline

Quantum Arranges Sale of 89,000 SF Shopping Center in Rockford, Illinois

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Retail

Ross Dress for Less and Best Buy anchor the property, which was fully leased at the time of sale.

ROCKFORD, ILL. — Quantum Real Estate Advisors Inc. has arranged the sale of Rockford Commons, an 89,000-square-foot shopping center in Rockford, for an undisclosed price. Ross Dress for Less and Best Buy anchor the property, which was fully leased at the time of sale. Chad Firsel of Quantum represented the seller, Chicago-based Core Acquisitions LLC. Daniel Waszak of Quantum represented the buyer, a Dallas-based REIT. The sale also included an outparcel for future development.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Feb
22
InterFace Net Lease West 2022
Feb
23
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2022
Feb
24
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2022
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022
Mar
23
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2022
Apr
13
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  