EVANSTON, ILL. — Quantum Real Estate Advisors Inc. has arranged the sale of Church Street Plaza in Evanston for an undisclosed price. The 9,589-square-foot retail center is located on Church Street and his home to Semper Laser, Pure Barre, Noodles & Co., CycleBar and Big Wig Tacos. Dan Waszak and Zack Hilgendorf of Quantum represented the seller, GW Properties. The buyer was SW Neighborhood Centers II, an affiliate of Shannon Waltchack, an Alabama-based commercial real estate investment firm.