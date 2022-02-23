Quantum Arranges Sale of Medical Office Asset in Rochester, Minnesota

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Healthcare, Midwest, Minnesota

Located at 124 Elton Hills Lane, the property is home to Bluestem Center for Child and Family Development.

ROCHESTER, MINN. — Quantum Real Estate Advisors Inc. has arranged the sale of a freestanding medical office building in Rochester for an undisclosed price. Located at 124 Elton Hills Lane, the property is home to Bluestem Center for Child and Family Development. Seth Gilford of Quantum represented the seller, a Midwest healthcare provider. Zackary Hilgendorf of Quantum represented the buyer, a New York City-based medical acquisition fund.