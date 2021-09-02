Quantum Arranges Sale of OptimEyes-Leased Building in Southfield, Michigan

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Michigan, Midwest, Retail

OptimEyes has a long-term lease at the property, which is located at 29350 Southfield Road.

SOUTHFIELD, MICH. — Quantum Real Estate Advisors Inc. has arranged the sale of a single-tenant retail building occupied by OptimEyes in Southfield for an undisclosed price. The property is located at 29350 Southfield Road. Daniel Waszak of Quantum represented the seller, an Illinois-based investor. Jason Caplan of Quantum represented the buyer, a New Jersey-based investment fund.