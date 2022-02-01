REBusinessOnline

Quantum Arranges Sale of REI-Occupied Retail Property in Suburban Chicago

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Retail

REI is located at 15515 S. 95th St. in Orland Park.

ORLAND PARK, ILL. — Quantum Real Estate Advisors Inc. has arranged the sale of a single-tenant retail building occupied by REI in Orland Park, a southern suburb of Chicago. The sales price was undisclosed. The property was fully renovated in 2021 and leased to REI on a new, long-term net lease. Chad Firsel of Quantum represented the seller, a Chicago-based development group. George Pino of Commercial Brokers International represented the buyer, a California-based private investor.

