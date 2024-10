PONTIAC, ILL. — Quantum Real Estate Advisors Inc. has brokered the $1.4 million sale of a 5,246-square-foot retail building in Pontiac, about 100 miles southwest of Chicago. The fully leased property is home to Jimmy John’s, T-Mobile, SmokeZone and Great Clips. Dan Waszak, Zack Hilgendorf and Nick Hilgendorf of Quantum represented the seller, a Midwest-based developer, which constructed the building in 2019. The asset sold to a Southeast-based investor completing a 1031 exchange.