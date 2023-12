SHOREWOOD, ILL. — Quantum Real Estate Advisors Inc. has brokered the $1.8 million sale of a 15,507-square-foot retail center in Shorewood, about 45 miles southwest of Chicago. Built in the mid-2000s and located on Brook Forest Avenue, the property was 85 percent leased at the time of sale and is shadow anchored by Jewel-Osco. Chad Firsel and Dan Waszak of Quantum represented the seller, an investor based in California. An Indiana-based private investor was the buyer.