STERLING, ILL. — Quantum Real Estate Advisors Inc. has brokered the $1.9 million sale of a 40,880-square-foot retail center in Sterling, a city in Northwest Illinois. Some of the tenants include Joann Fabrics, Sherwin-Williams and CosmoProf. Jason Lenhoff of Quantum represented the seller, a national private real estate investor. The buyer was a private real estate investor based in Illinois.