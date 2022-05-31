REBusinessOnline

Quantum Brokers $2.1M Sale of Retail Center in Hainesville, Illinois

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Retail

Starbucks is one of the tenants at the property on East Belvidere Road.

HAINESVILLE, ILL. — Quantum Real Estate Advisors Inc. has brokered the $2.1 million sale of a multi-tenant retail center located on East Belvidere Road in Hainesville, a city in Northeast Illinois. At the time of sale, the property was leased by Starbucks, Chicago’s Red Hots, Luxe Salon and Lakemoor Dental. Jason Lenhoff of Quantum represented the seller, a locally based private investor. A Wisconsin-based private investor was the buyer.

