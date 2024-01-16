Tuesday, January 16, 2024
The property on West 95th Street is home to Chicago Title and Hassleless Mattress.
AcquisitionsIllinoisMidwestRetail

Quantum Brokers $2.1M Sale of Two-Tenant Retail Property in Oak Lawn, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

OAK LAWN, ILL. — Quantum Real Estate Advisors Inc. has brokered the $2.1 million sale of a two-tenant retail property in the Chicago suburb of Oak Lawn. The center recently underwent a full renovation, including new pylon signage. At the time of sale, the property was fully leased to Chicago Title and Hassleless Mattress. Chad Firsel and Brett Berlin of Quantum represented the seller, a joint venture between affiliates of Core Acquisitions and T2 Capital Management. The buyer was a California-based 1031 exchange investor.

