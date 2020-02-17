Quantum Brokers $2.5M Sale of Retail Building in Libertyville, Illinois

The 11,614-square-foot center is located at 200-218 S. Milwaukee Ave.

LIBERTYVILLE, ILL. — Quantum Real Estate Advisors Inc. has brokered the sale of an 11,614-square-foot retail property in Libertyville for $2.5 million. The anchor tenant is real estate brokerage firm @Properties. The asset is located at 200-218 S. Milwaukee Ave. Chad Firsel of Quantum represented the seller, a local property owner. Jason Lenhoff of Quantum represented the buyer, a local real estate investment group.