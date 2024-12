ELGIN, ILL. — Quantum Real Estate Advisors Inc. has brokered the sale of a 15,233-square-foot retail center in Elgin for $2.7 million. The property was fully occupied at the time of sale by tenants such as Jimmy John’s, H&R Block, Oberweis and Accelerated Physical Therapy. Dan Waszak and Brett Berlin of Quantum represented the seller, a private investment group based in Texas. The buyer was a private group based in Chicago.