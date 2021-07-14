Quantum Brokers $3.3M Sale of Medical Office Building in Decatur, Illinois

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Healthcare, Illinois, Midwest

Memorial Health System occupies the property.

DECATUR, ILL. — Quantum Real Estate Advisors Inc. has brokered the $3.3 million sale of a single-tenant medical office building in the central Illinois town of Decatur. The occupant, Memorial Health System, has roughly 10 years remaining on its lease. Dan Waszak of Quantum represented the seller, a Midwest-based real estate investor and developer. A California-based fund was the buyer.