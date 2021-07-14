REBusinessOnline

Quantum Brokers $3.3M Sale of Medical Office Building in Decatur, Illinois

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Healthcare, Illinois, Midwest

Memorial Health System occupies the property.

DECATUR, ILL. — Quantum Real Estate Advisors Inc. has brokered the $3.3 million sale of a single-tenant medical office building in the central Illinois town of Decatur. The occupant, Memorial Health System, has roughly 10 years remaining on its lease. Dan Waszak of Quantum represented the seller, a Midwest-based real estate investor and developer. A California-based fund was the buyer.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Jul
22
Webinar: Invigorating the Seniors Housing Workforce
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews