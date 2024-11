BUFFALO GROVE, ILL. — Quantum Real Estate Advisors Inc. has brokered the $3.9 million sale of a roughly 94,000-square-foot shopping center in the Chicago suburb of Buffalo Grove. At the time of sale, the property on West Dundee Road was 51 percent leased to tenants such as Aldi, Dollar Tree and AutoZone. Brett Berlin of Quantum represented the buyer, a private developer based in Illinois that plans to redevelop the center. The previous owner lost the asset to its lender.