Quantum Brokers $4.4M Sale of Strip Center in Wisconsin Dells
WISCONSIN DELLS, WIS. — Quantum Real Estate Advisors Inc. has brokered the $4.4 million sale of an 11,982-square-foot retail strip center in the Wisconsin Dells, a city in central Wisconsin. Starbucks and Applebee’s anchor the property, which is located at 320 State Highway 13. Zack Hilgendorf of Quantum represented the seller, a Midwest-based investor. A California-based buyer purchased the asset.
