Quantum Brokers $4.4M Sale of Strip Center in Wisconsin Dells

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Retail, Wisconsin

Starbucks and Applebee’s have been tenants at the property for over 15 years.

WISCONSIN DELLS, WIS. — Quantum Real Estate Advisors Inc. has brokered the $4.4 million sale of an 11,982-square-foot retail strip center in the Wisconsin Dells, a city in central Wisconsin. Starbucks and Applebee’s anchor the property, which is located at 320 State Highway 13. Zack Hilgendorf of Quantum represented the seller, a Midwest-based investor. A California-based buyer purchased the asset.

