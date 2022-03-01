Quantum Brokers $4.4M Sale of Strip Center in Wisconsin Dells

Starbucks and Applebee’s have been tenants at the property for over 15 years.

WISCONSIN DELLS, WIS. — Quantum Real Estate Advisors Inc. has brokered the $4.4 million sale of an 11,982-square-foot retail strip center in the Wisconsin Dells, a city in central Wisconsin. Starbucks and Applebee’s anchor the property, which is located at 320 State Highway 13. Zack Hilgendorf of Quantum represented the seller, a Midwest-based investor. A California-based buyer purchased the asset.