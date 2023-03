PORTAGE, IND. — Quantum Real Estate Advisors Inc. has brokered the $4 million sale of a 26,500-square-foot retail center in Portage, a city in Northwest Indiana. Built in the mid-2000s, the property was 89 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants such as Rush Physical Therapy, Indiana Farm Bureau and Edible Arrangements. Chad Firsel of Quantum represented the seller, an Illinois-based developer. A Colorado-based private investor completing a 1031 exchange was the buyer.