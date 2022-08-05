REBusinessOnline

Quantum Brokers $5.2M Sale of Retail Property in Cincinnati

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Ohio, Retail

The building spans 14,490 square feet and is now home to Dollar General.

CINCINNATI — Quantum Real Estate Advisors Inc. has brokered the sale of a 14,490-square-foot retail property in Cincinnati for $5.2 million. The property was originally leased to Walgreens, which closed four years ago. Walgreens sub-let the building to Dollar General, which maintains about seven years on its lease. Daniel Waszak of Quantum represented the seller, a New York City-based private investor. A Texas-based real estate investment fund was the buyer.

