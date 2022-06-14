REBusinessOnline

Quantum Brokers $5.6M Sale of Retail Center in Schaumburg, Illinois

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Retail

The fully leased property spans 13,500 square feet.

SCHAUMBURG, ILL. — Quantum Real Estate Advisors Inc. has brokered the sale of a 13,500-square-foot retail center in the Chicago suburb of Schaumburg for $5.6 million. Located on East Golf Road, the property is fully leased to Panda Express, Batteries Plus, Crumbl Cookies, Jersey Mike’s Subs, Oreck Vacuums, H&R Block, Rosati’s Pizza and Little Greek. Jason Lenhoff of Quantum represented the buyer, a Florida-based private investor. A locally based investor was the seller.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  