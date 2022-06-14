Quantum Brokers $5.6M Sale of Retail Center in Schaumburg, Illinois

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Retail

The fully leased property spans 13,500 square feet.

SCHAUMBURG, ILL. — Quantum Real Estate Advisors Inc. has brokered the sale of a 13,500-square-foot retail center in the Chicago suburb of Schaumburg for $5.6 million. Located on East Golf Road, the property is fully leased to Panda Express, Batteries Plus, Crumbl Cookies, Jersey Mike’s Subs, Oreck Vacuums, H&R Block, Rosati’s Pizza and Little Greek. Jason Lenhoff of Quantum represented the buyer, a Florida-based private investor. A locally based investor was the seller.