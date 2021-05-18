REBusinessOnline

Quantum Brokers $6.8M Sale of Retail Center in Vernon Hills, Illinois

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Retail

Aspen Pointe was fully occupied at the time of sale.

VERNON HILLS, ILL. — Quantum Real Estate Advisors Inc. has brokered the $6.8 million sale of Aspen Pointe, a multi-tenant retail center in Vernon Hills, a suburb of Chicago. The property is located at 271 Townline Road. It was fully occupied at the time of sale by Starbucks, For Eyes, Maciano’s Pizza, FedEx, Cold Stone Creamery and a few local tenants. Jason Lenhoff of Quantum represented the buyer, a Chicago-based private real estate investment firm. The seller was also a private real estate investment firm from Chicago.

