ST. CHARLES, ILL. — Quantum Real Estate Advisors Inc. has brokered the $8.5 million sale of a 47,000-square-foot retail center in St. Charles, about 40 miles west of Chicago. At the time of sale, the property was 97 percent leased to Syrup, Consume Cannabis, CD One Price, La Huerta Market and other local and national tenants. Brett Berlin of Quantum represented the seller, an Illinois-based developer. The buyer was a private group of investors based in Illinois and New Jersey.