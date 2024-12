DEKALB, ILL. — Quantum Real Estate Advisors Inc. has brokered the sale of a 57,832-square-foot retail center in DeKalb for an undisclosed price. The center was 63 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants such as Ollie’s, GNC and Little Caesars. Dan Waszak, Zack Hilgendorf and Nick Hilgendorf of Quantum represented the seller, GW Properties. The buyer was a private group based out of Miami.