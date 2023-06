WINTHROP HARBOR, ILL. — Quantum Real Estate Advisors Inc. has brokered the sale of a single-tenant retail property occupied by Dollar General in Winthrop Harbor, a city in Northeast Illinois. The sales price was undisclosed. The building was constructed in 2013 and is located at 914 Sheridan Road. Dollar General signed a 15-year lease in 2013. Daniel Waszak of Quantum represented the buyer, a New York-based investor. An Illinois-based investor was the seller.