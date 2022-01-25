Quantum Brokers Sale of Walgreens-Occupied Property in Anderson, Indiana

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Indiana, Midwest, Retail

The 14,418-square-foot building is located at 320 S. Scatterfield Road.

ANDERSON, IND. — Quantum Real Estate Advisors Inc. has brokered the sale of a 14,418-square-foot property occupied by Walgreens in Anderson, about 40 miles northeast of Indianapolis. The sales price was undisclosed. Constructed in 2004, the building is located at 320 S. Scatterfield Road. At the time of sale, Walgreens had roughly eight years remaining on its 25-year lease term. Dan Waszak of Quantum represented the buyer, a New York City-based 1031 investor. The seller was also based in New York.