Quantum Capital Partners Secures $26M Construction Loan for Apartment Project in Rosemead, California

by Amy Works

ROSEMEAD, CALIF. — Quantum Capital Partners has arranged a $26 million construction loan for Prospect Village, an apartment development in Rosemead. Kevin Wong of Quantum Capital secured the financing for the borrower, The Connected Cos., which is developing the property. Located along the Garvey Avenue corridor, Prospect Village will feature a seven-story multifamily complex offering 75 one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom residential units and 6,350 square feet of ground-floor retail space. Designed by Scale Labs Architects, the low-rise structure will feature a cascading terrace deck design at the rear, offering outdoor space and architectural interest. The project is expected to break ground immediately.

