Quantum Commercial Group Brokers $2.5M Sale of Office Property in Colorado Springs

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Office, Western

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO. — Quantum Commercial Group has facilitated the sale of an office property located at 301 and 305 S. Union Blvd. in Colorado Springs. Hillside Community Preparatory School acquired the asset from the County of El Paso, Colorado, for $2.5 million.

The property features 103,591 square feet of office space. Taylor Stamp, Dale Stamp and Andrew Oyler of Quantum Commercial Group represented the seller, while Mike Helwege of Core Commercial Brokerage Co. represented the buyer in the deal.