LAKEWOOD, COLO. — Quantum Real Estate Advisors has arranged the sale of a freestanding retail building in Lakewood. A West Coast-based private trust sold the asset to a West Coast-based family for $1.8 million. Starbucks Coffee occupies the property, which was sold for 100 percent of list price.

Nick Hilgendorf and Zack Hilgendorf of Quantum Real Estate Advisors represented the seller, while Matt Lipson of Northmarq represented the buyer in the transaction.