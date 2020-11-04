Quantum Mold & Engineering Expands in Sterling Heights, Michigan

STERLING HEIGHTS, MICH. — Quantum Mold & Engineering has expanded to Sterling Heights with the purchase of a 36,779-square-foot industrial building at 6300 Sterling Drive North in suburban Detroit. The prototype and production plastic injection molding company currently operates out of multiple properties in the area. The new facility will help the company consolidate operations and expand services. Jason Capitani of L. Mason Capitani CORFAC International represented Quantum in the sale. The seller and purchase price were undisclosed.