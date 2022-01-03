Quantum Negotiates $1.9M Sale of Retail Building in Belvidere, Illinois

Located on Gateway Center Drive, the property is home to Aaron’s, Dotty’s and Subway.

BELVIDERE, ILL. — Quantum Real Estate Advisors Inc. has negotiated the $1.9 million sale of a multi-tenant retail building in Belvidere near Rockford. Located on Gateway Center Drive, the property is home to Aaron’s, Dotty’s and Subway. Jason Lenhoff of Quantum represented the seller, a local private real estate investor. An Iowa-based private real estate investor was the buyer.