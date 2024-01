KANSAS CITY, MO. — Quantum Real Estate Advisors Inc. has negotiated the sale of a CVS-occupied retail property in Kansas City for $2.2 million. CVS has nine years remaining on its lease. Nick Hilgendorf of Quantum represented the seller, a Midwest-based investor, and the buyer, a Southeast-based investment firm completing a 1031 exchange. Quantum also assisted the seller throughout its loan defeasance process.