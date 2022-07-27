REBusinessOnline

Quantum Negotiates $2.4M Sale of Retail Building in Orland Park, Illinois

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Retail

The 17,342-square-foot retail building is located at 16124 S. La Grange Road.

ORLAND PARK, ILL. — Quantum Real Estate Advisors Inc. has negotiated the sale of a 17,342-square-foot retail building in the Chicago suburb of Orland Park for $2.4 million. The property, located at 16124 S. La Grange Road, is fully leased to Children of America and Bear Paddle. Chad Firsel of Quantum brokered the sale. A Chicago-based private real estate investor group purchased the asset from a San Diego-based development company.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Multifamily 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Retail 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022
Sep
8
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  