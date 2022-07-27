Quantum Negotiates $2.4M Sale of Retail Building in Orland Park, Illinois
ORLAND PARK, ILL. — Quantum Real Estate Advisors Inc. has negotiated the sale of a 17,342-square-foot retail building in the Chicago suburb of Orland Park for $2.4 million. The property, located at 16124 S. La Grange Road, is fully leased to Children of America and Bear Paddle. Chad Firsel of Quantum brokered the sale. A Chicago-based private real estate investor group purchased the asset from a San Diego-based development company.
