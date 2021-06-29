REBusinessOnline

Quantum Negotiates $2.4M Sale of Ulta-Occupied Property in Belton, Missouri

The 10,000-square-foot property is located at 551 E. Markey Parkway.

BELTON, MO. — Quantum Real Estate Advisors Inc. has negotiated the sale of a freestanding, 10,000-square-foot retail property occupied by Ulta in Belton for $2.4 million. The building is located at 551 E. Markey Parkway. Zack Hilgendorf of Quantum represented the seller, a Kansas City-based developer. Buyer information was undisclosed. There were approximately eight years remaining on the lease term.

